Biden: Israel, Hamas Agree to Cease-Fire Framework

Friday, 12 July 2024 12:39 PM EDT

President Joe Biden says a cease-fire framework that would see the release of hostages has been agreed to by Israel and Hamas.

"Six weeks ago I laid out a comprehensive framework for how to achieve a ceasefire and bring the hostages home," Biden said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"There is still work to do and these are complex issues, but that framework is now agreed to by both Israel and Hamas. My team is making progress and I'm determined to get this done."

Details of the agreement have not been provided, although Biden in late May detailed a proposal of three phases aimed at achieving a cease-fire, the release of hostages in Gaza and Palestinian prisoners held by Israel, Israel's withdrawal from Gaza, and the rebuilding of the coastal enclave.

CIA Director Bill Burns and U.S. Middle East envoy Brett McGurk were in the Middle East this week meeting with regional counterparts to discuss the cease-fire deal.

"These are difficult, complex issues. There are still gaps to close. We're making progress. The trend is positive. I'm determined to get this deal done and bring an end to this war, which should end now," Biden said in the press conference.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

Friday, 12 July 2024 12:39 PM
