×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: biden | doe | lightbulbs | climate | agenda

Biden Admin Targets Lightbulbs as Part of Climate Agenda

By    |   Friday, 12 April 2024 10:22 PM EDT

The Biden administration is now taking aim at lightbulbs as part of its climate agenda, announcing Friday new efficiency standards that will "slash harmful greenhouse gas pollution" and set levels that can only be met by LED bulbs.

In her announcement, Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm set the goal of cutting 70 million metric tons of "dangerous carbon dioxide emissions" when the new standards take effect in July 2028.

"Making common household appliances more efficient is one of the most effective ways to slash energy costs and cut harmful carbon emissions," Granholm said in the announcement. "Under President Biden and as directed by Congress, DOE is following the lead of lightbulb manufacturers, helping American families flip the switch on massive energy savings through strengthened energy efficiency standards." 

She claimed that the new standards will save Americans more than $27 billion on utility bills. This comes the same day that a new analysis found that energy costs are up nearly 30% in Joe Biden’s presidency.

The DOE’s final rule calls for efficiency levels to rise from 45 lumens per watt to more than 120 lumens.

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The Biden administration is now taking aim at lightbulbs as part of its climate agenda, announcing Friday new efficiency standards that will "slash harmful greenhouse gas pollution" and set levels that can only be met by LED bulbs.
biden, doe, lightbulbs, climate, agenda
184
2024-22-12
Friday, 12 April 2024 10:22 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved