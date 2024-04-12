Biden Admin Targets Lightbulbs as Part of Climate Agenda

The Biden administration is now taking aim at lightbulbs as part of its climate agenda, announcing Friday new efficiency standards that will "slash harmful greenhouse gas pollution" and set levels that can only be met by LED bulbs.

In her announcement, Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm set the goal of cutting 70 million metric tons of "dangerous carbon dioxide emissions" when the new standards take effect in July 2028.

"Making common household appliances more efficient is one of the most effective ways to slash energy costs and cut harmful carbon emissions," Granholm said in the announcement. "Under President Biden and as directed by Congress, DOE is following the lead of lightbulb manufacturers, helping American families flip the switch on massive energy savings through strengthened energy efficiency standards."

She claimed that the new standards will save Americans more than $27 billion on utility bills. This comes the same day that a new analysis found that energy costs are up nearly 30% in Joe Biden’s presidency.

The DOE’s final rule calls for efficiency levels to rise from 45 lumens per watt to more than 120 lumens.