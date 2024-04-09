×
Tags: brenna bird | joe biden | climate | change | rule

Iowa AG to Newsmax: SEC's Climate Rule 'Radical,' Illegal

By    |   Tuesday, 09 April 2024 11:45 AM EDT

The Biden administration is trying an end-around the Constitution with its "radical" and illegal climate disclosure rule, Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird told Newsmax on Tuesday.

Bird and 25 other state attorneys general are suing the federal government to put an end to the "illegal rule permanently," she told "National Report."

The Securities and Exchange Commission last month announced rules that would require companies to disclose their greenhouse gas emissions under the guise of giving investors full disclosure of risks associated with climate.

Bird and nine other states, at the time, filed suit six days later for skirting the Constitution. 

"We want to stop this illegal rule permanently, because the Biden administration, they're trying to use all of their agencies to enforce their radical climate change agenda," Bird said. "And trying to use the SEC to do this, it hurts jobs, it hurts farmers, it hurts businesses. It's very harmful to the economy and will increase all of our prices. But also, it's just absolutely illegal."

The SEC paused implementation of the new rule last week while litigation snakes through appeals courts.

"It's good that they paused it while we're making our arguments in court so that people don't have to live under this radical agenda, but we're going to fight it," Bird said. "We have 25 states with us now, the number has grown and we're gonna fight it all the way."

Bird blasted the administration for its cynical attempt to push a climate agenda through its agencies. A federal judge last week blocked a similar attempt made by the Department of Transportation's Federal Highway Administration.

"The only reason that we're dealing with it now in the bureaucracy is because some radical members of Congress tried several times to pass something like this and it failed," Bird said. "And so when they couldn't get their radical climate agenda through an actual law in legislation, they tried to do it by rule, and that's illegal. 

"That's wrong, and that's why we're taking them to court."

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

