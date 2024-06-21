Biden Attorney Preparing for 2024 Voter Fraud Claims

President Joe Biden's personal attorney indicated he's preparing for possible legal challenges after November's general election, Politico reported.

Bob Bauer, who four years ago portrayed former President Donald Trump in Biden's mock debate sessions, is considered one of the Democratic Party's top campaign lawyers.

In his new book, "The Unraveling: Reflections on Politics without Ethics and Democracy in Crisis," Bauer writes about the 2020 presidential election, won by Biden despite claims of alleged voter fraud from Trump and the former president's allies.

The attorney said this year's election results also could be contested.

"We're seeing — and have seen — election officials say, 'If I'm not satisfied with the outcome here, I may not certify; I'll just block it,'" Bauer told Politico.

"And you saw that play out very dramatically in Michigan in 2020. That is something that we might see more of this time around."

In 2020, Biden defeated Trump in Michigan 50.62% to 47.84%.

In July last year, Michigan's attorney general filed felony charges against 16 Republicans who acted as electors for Trump in 2020, accusing them of submitting false certificates confirming they were legitimate electors.

State prosecutors allege the Trump campaign and allies worked with local Republicans to override the state's 2020 election results by putting forward a fraudulent list of Electoral College voters, The Hill reported.

Some Republicans have refused to pledge they would accept the 2024 election results.

Sens. Tim Scott, R-S.C., and Marco Rubio, R-Fla., both reported to be on Trump's shortlist for vice president, recently refused to commit to accepting the election results.

Sens. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and JD Vance, R-Ohio, have said any voter fraud cannot be ignored.

In May, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., told The Cap Times he could not answer whether he would accept the results of the 2024 presidential election, calling it an "impossible hypothetical."

"We have to see exactly what happens," Johnson said in an interview at the Wisconsin Republican Party convention. "If there are all kinds of abuses, we might have to start questioning those abuses, might have to investigate them. I certainly want to [accept the results]."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.