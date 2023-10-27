Biden Admin to Unveil AI Executive Order

The Biden administration is poised to make a significant move in regulating artificial intelligence as it prepares to unveil a long-awaited executive order on Monday.

This action represents the most substantial effort by the U.S. government thus far to control the ever-evolving technology that has generated both excitement and concerns worldwide, Breitbart reported.

The forthcoming executive order, as reported by The Washington Post, is expected to build upon a series of voluntary commitments made by 15 prominent companies, including OpenAI, Google, Adobe (the creators of Photoshop), and Nvidia.

These commitments, facilitated by the White House in September, require these companies to develop technology to identify AI-generated images and pledge cooperation in sharing safety-related data with the government and academic institutions.

Axios reported that the White House will host an event at 2:30 p.m. EDT on Monday, focusing on ensuring AI's "safe, secure, and trustworthy" use. During this event, the administration is anticipated to announce the executive order related to the AI industry.

The timing of the event is significant, with Vice President Kamala Harris designated as the "AI czar" by the Biden administration earlier this year and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo set to participate in an international AI summit in the United Kingdom.

In October 2022, the White House unveiled a "Blueprint for an AI Bill of Rights," outlining guidelines to guide the technology industry in developing AI technology.

One of the core principles outlined in the blueprint is the concept of "algorithmic discrimination protections," emphasizing the importance of ensuring that AI technology complies with legal standards addressing "disparate impact."

The "disparate impact" principle posits that an action is deemed discriminatory when it disproportionately affects one protected group over another, effectively aligning the aspiration for equality of outcomes with the objective of anti-discrimination.

One group that has been actively preparing for this pivotal moment is a community of academics and computer scientists specializing in "machine learning fairness."

As described in a report by Breitbart News, machine learning fairness endeavors to merge disciplines such as critical race theory and disinformation research with computer science to ensure that AI technologies are free from partisan biases before their release.

Congress, with White House support, is advancing its own AI legislation.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., hosted his second AI Insight Forum on Tuesday. It served as the basis for his bipartisan effort to regulate AI. Attendees included venture capitalist Marc Andreessen, AI startup Cohere co-founder Aidan Gomez, and civil society and labor group representatives.

The session focused on funding for AI research and innovation, with attendees emphasizing the need for immigration process changes to attract highly skilled technical workers, including changes to the H-1B visa program.