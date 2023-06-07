×
Economist/YouGov Poll: Biden's Age Concerns Independents

By    |   Wednesday, 07 June 2023 04:31 PM EDT

Nearly half of independent voters say President Joe Biden's health and age "severely limit his ability" to fulfill his duties as U.S. leader, according to an Economist/YouGov poll released Wednesday.

The poll, conducted June 3-6 after Biden took a spill onstage during an Air Force Academy graduation ceremony, found 48% of independent voters were in the 'severely limit" category, but 29% said it would have "little effect on his ability to do the job" compared with 8% who said it would have "no effect at all."

More adults said Sen. Dianne Feinstein's age (89) and health "severely limits" her ability to fulfill her duties in the upper chamber (50%), compared with 14% who said it would "have little effect" on her ability to do the job.

Additionally, 35% said Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's age (81) and health would have little effect on his ability to do his job, with 28% saying it would "severely limit" his ability.

Asked about his age after he announced he was running again, Biden said it would be up to voters to judge "whether or not I have it or don't have it."

"I respect them taking a hard look at it — I'd take a hard look at it, as well. I took a hard look at it before I decided to run, and I feel good. I feel excited about the prospects," he told ABC.

The poll surveyed 1,500 U.S. adults and had a margin of error of plus or minus 2.8 percentage points.

