Former Senator: Dems 'Kind of Stuck' With Biden

Former Sen. Dennis DeConcini, D-Ariz., told NBC that President Joe Biden, 80, is "too old" for a reelection bid in 2024.

"Democrats just don't have any choice, and it's so difficult," said Dennis DeConcini, who served from 1977 to 1995.

DeConcini's viewpoint underscores growing concerns for Democrats that options may be limited and that they might be "kind of stuck with Biden," he said.

"He's too old. So am I," DeConcini said. "What I tell people is in comparison to [Donald] Trump, he's a decent guy. He may be too old and stumble a little bit. The problem, in my opinion, is the Democrats really have a problem if he didn't run because [Vice President] Kamala Harris — I don't think she could be elected."

According to Fox News, New York Times columnist Michelle Goldberg wrote that Biden, upon becoming president in 2020, was too advanced in age to run for reelection in 2024, adding that he seemed "too worn out and unfocused."

"By the time he finally achieved the office he longed for, he was far past his prime," and "nevertheless, I hope he doesn't run again because he's too old," Goldberg wrote.

The Atlantic writer Mark Leibovich agreed.

"Let me put this bluntly: Joe Biden should not run for reelection in 2024. He is too old," Leibovich wrote, according to Fox News.

"As a point of professional comparison, Biden would be enjoying his 15th year of retirement if he had spent his career as a commercial airline pilot, or his 24th year if he had been an air-traffic controller," Leibovich added. "There's a reason the FAA mandates compulsory departure times for these positions (65 for pilots, 56 for controllers).

"These are life-and-death tasks that demand peak stamina and mental acuity. The pressure can be crushing, burnout is rampant, and no one wants to see grandpop in the damn cockpit."

Democrat voter Catiana Kutyla of New Jersey said she will vote for Biden if no better alternative emerges.

"But if another candidate comes up who's actually younger, understands what this country needs, and just seems like a better candidate, then I would vote for that candidate," Kutyla said.

Within weeks of Biden's formal candidacy announcement in April, his campaign initiated a national advisory board, comprised of prominent Democrats who were perceived as potential presidential candidates, including California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro.

Newsom has been regarded by some as a potential alternative to Biden for the Democrat presidential nomination.

Additionally, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a rising Democrat figure, assumed the role of co-chair in President Biden's campaign, according to NBC News.

"Biden's team has embraced anyone who could be campaigning for him," said John Emerson, U.S. ambassador to Germany during the Obama presidency. "They're treating them well, and you see that with Gavin Newsom and Gretchen Whitmer. That's smart politics. You want them in the tent and part of the team. That kind of treatment certainly makes it awkward to consider challenging an incumbent."