Bernie Kerik, Former NYPD Commissioner, Passes at 69

Former New York City Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik passed away Thursday after a sudden illness.

Kerik, 69, become a national hero on Sept. 11, 2001, and in the days after as he and then-New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani worked to save lives, comfort bereaved families and rebuild the city.

Kerik, a Newsmax contributor since the television network launched in 2014, has been an advocate for law-and-order policies and a tough response to terrorism. He has also been a strong advocate for President Donald J. Trump and his policies.

“Bernie Kerik’s life is like a movie where he played the lead role as a super action hero,” Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy said.

“Newsmax not only lost an amazing and unmatchable contributor, but I lost a close friend who now resides in the Pantheon of Greatest Americans.”

Born in 1955, in Newark, New Jersey, he was raised in nearby Paterson, where he cultivated a strong sense of duty, community and responsibility.

From an early age, he demonstrated a commitment to protecting and serving others, values that would shape his life.

His early years of service began with an enlistment in the United States Army in July 1974, and a stint as a military policeman.

While stationed in South Korea at age 20, Kerik welcomed his first child, a daughter, born in October 1975.

During his military service, Kerik received his GED and showed strong leadership skills.

Significant achievements would mark Kerik’s career in law enforcement, starting with work at the Passaic County [New Jersey] Sheriff’s Office. Later, he worked internationally as chief of investigations at King Faisal Specialist Hospital in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

In 1986 he joined the NYPD and rose quickly through the ranks, building a career reputation for courage, and integrity.

In August 2020, Mayor Giuliani named Kerik the 40th commissioner of the New York Police Department.

Kerik notably led the NYPD during the unprecedented and critical period surrounding the events of Sept. 11, 2001.

In recognition of his exceptional service, he received numerous honors, most notably the Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (CBE) from Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Before his tenure with the NYPD, Kerik served as the commissioner of the New York City Department of Corrections from 1998 to 2000.

At Corrections, he was credited with implementing reforms that significantly reduce inmate violence and improved the safety at the city’s prisons.

Following his public service in New York, Kerik took his expertise to the global stage.

He served as the interim Interior minister in Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom, where he was instrumental in rebuilding essential security institutions and reinstating thousands of Iraqi police officers.

In 2004, President George W. Bush nominated Kerik to be his Secretary of Homeland Security. The nomination drew sharp criticism from Democrats.

Kerik later withdrew his nomination after complaints he had failed to pay taxes for a housekeeper. Other investigations ensued and Kerik later pleaded guilty to federal tax and false statement charges.

Kerik would argue his indictments were politically motivated and happened as Giuliani, his longtime friend, was considered the frontrunner for the Republican nomination for president.

In 2020 President Trump granted Kerik a full and complete pardon. At the time Trump praised Kerik for his behind-the-scenes effort to pass the First Step Act.

The bill was signed into law by President Trump in 2020 as the first major judicial reform in decades, reducing federal prison sentences for minor drug crimes and petty offences while improving prison conditions.

An accomplished author and commentator, Bernard shared insights from his extensive career and personal journey through best-selling books such as his runaway New York Times bestseller, "The Lost Son: A Life in Pursuit of Justice," and his later "From Jailer to Jailed."

Bernard was married three times. He married his third wife, Hala, in 1998, with whom he had two daughters, Celine and Angelina.

His son, Joseph Kerik, from his second marriage, is a Newark police officer and has served as a SWAT team member.

A memorial service celebrating Kerik’s extraordinary life and enduring legacy is expected soon.