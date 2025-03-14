Bernie Kerik to Newsmax: Secret Service Should Investigate Trump Tower Protestors

Former New York City Police Commissioner Bernie Kerik told Newsmax on Friday that the U.S. Secret Service should identify and investigate "every person that was arrested" during the protest at Trump Tower on Thursday evening.

Almost 100 Jewish protestors were arrested following a sit-in at Trump Tower in New York City on Thursday, which was organized and live-streamed by the group Jewish Voice for Peace. The protestors called for the release of Mahmoud Khalil, a Palestinian activist who led protests at Columbia University and who was detained by immigration authorities over the weekend.

Kerik said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America" that he was "glad" that NYPD Chief of Department John Chell "got there quickly, the arrests began happening. But ... the organization of these groups is concerning."

The former police commissioner added that recently he's "heard numerous cops telling me that the upper echelon of the NYPD, primarily the police commissioner, is not helping and not supporting [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] and the members of the federal agencies in getting the names of the people that got into this building."

He noted that Trump Tower "is the residence of the president of the United States, this is his private residence, his wife, the first lady, her son lives there."

Kerik added, "Every person that was arrested in that forum should be identified, their names should be turned over to the Secret Service. They should have never been in a position like this. I think it's outrageous if the NYPD is not cooperating. I think the Secret Service has to subpoena those names, get them, and make sure they're identified and investigated for being in that building."

