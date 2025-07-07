Netanyahu Set to Meet With Senators, Speaker Johnson

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to meet with a bipartisan group of senators on Tuesday, as well as House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La.

Netanyahu arrived in Washington, D.C., on Monday for a high-level meeting with President Donald Trump, two weeks after a squadron of U.S. B-2 Spirit bombers destroyed Iran's nuclear facilities at Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan, leading to a ceasefire in a 12-day conflict between Israel and the Islamic Republic.

The Senate meeting will include Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., as well as a number of other Republican and Democrat senators, Politico reported Monday, citing two people granted anonymity to disclose the private gathering.

Netanyahu is set to make the rounds elsewhere Tuesday on Capitol Hill. He's also scheduled to meet with Johnson at 11:45 a.m. ET, The Times of Israel reported, adding a meeting with Vice President JD Vance is possible.

A spokesperson for House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., didn't respond to questions from Politico about whether he also will meet with Netanyahu.

Netanyahu's visit with members of Congress comes as the Trump administration has faced criticism from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle for not seeking authorization last month over its strikes against Iran. Netanyahu heavily lobbied Trump to target Iran's nuclear program following Israel's own strikes on Tehran.

The White House is pushing for a ceasefire for the fighting in Gaza.

Netanyahu also met Monday with Secretary of State Marco Rubio before meeting with Trump.