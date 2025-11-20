Netanyahu: Israel Keeps Advantage as F-35 Sale to Saudis Advances

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday that the United States has pledged to preserve Israel's strategic edge in the Middle East even as President Donald Trump moves ahead with a sale of F-35 fighter jets to Saudi Arabia, a deal that has raised concerns among Israeli and U.S. officials.

Netanyahu said Washington has reaffirmed its long-standing commitment to maintain Israel's qualitative military edge, a requirement Congress codified in 2008 to ensure Israel retains superior capabilities over regional adversaries.

"They didn't ask us before the sale of the F-35, but once it happened, I spoke with [Secretary of State Marco Rubio] and made sure of it," Netanyahu told Abu Ali Express, an Israeli outlet, adding that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman did not get everything he wanted from Trump.

The prime minister's remarks reflect Israel's effort to secure assurances from the Trump administration at a moment when the president is pursuing expanded defense ties with Saudi Arabia, which has sought the fifth-generation fighters as part of its military modernization program.

Netanyahu said there was only a "remote" possibility that the United States could approve an F-35 sale to Turkey, "even if it exists at all."

Israel has opposed F-35 transfers to other Middle Eastern nations, including the United Arab Emirates and Turkey, arguing that such moves could erode its operational dominance.

Israel's military previously told The Hill that it submitted a formal position paper to political leaders objecting to the Saudi sale, warning that the aircraft transfer could weaken the country's air superiority.

"Our position regarding the Saudi issue and the F-35, and Saudi Arabia is not a state of confrontation with us, would be that stance multiplied on steroids when it comes to selling F-35s to Turkey," Netanyahu said.

The comments came shortly after Salman met with Trump at the White House on Tuesday. The crown prince said he wanted to build ties with Israel and voiced support for a two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinians.

Trump sought to calm concerns about Israel in the meeting.

"Israel's aware, and they're going to be very happy," he told reporters.

Netanyahu told Abu Ali Express that he was "cautiously optimistic" about prospects for normalized relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia. But he dismissed the idea that Saudi Arabia's outreach would lead to Palestinian statehood, saying there "won't be a Palestinian state."

The debate over the F-35 sale underscores one of the central challenges in U.S. policy in the Middle East: expanding defense partnerships with Arab states while sustaining Israel's technological and military edge.

Congressional review is still required before the transfer can proceed, and lawmakers from both parties have previously pressed for strict safeguards tied to advanced weapons exports.

This issue remains central for Israeli leaders who view the F-35 platform as essential to deterring Iran and countering threats across the region.