'Boy Meets World' Star Ben Savage Seeks Schiff's Seat

Actor Ben Savage, who starred in the sitcom Boy Meets World, announced Monday he is running in 2024 for the congressional seat currently held by Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

Schiff is leaving the House and will seek to replace Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who is retiring at the end of her term.

Savage made the announcement in an Instagram post, saying, "I’m running for Congress because it’s time to restore faith in government by offering reasonable, innovative and compassionate solutions to our country’s most pressing issues."

Savage said that it’s time for "new and passionate leaders who can help move our country forward. Leaders who want to see the government operating at maximum capacity, unhindered by political divisions and special interests."

He described himself as "a proud Californian, union member and longtime resident of District 30 who comes from a family of unwavering service to our country and community."

The 42-year-old Savage starred as Cory Matthews in the ABC comedy "Boy Meets World" from 1993 to 2000. He reprised his role when the Disney Channel rebooted the show as "Girl Meets World" from 2014-2017.

Savage, the younger brother of actor Fred Savage, earned a degree in political science from Stanford University in 2004. As part of his requirements, he interned for Sen. Arlen Spector, R-Pa., in 2003.

Savage started his political career in 2022 with an unsuccessful run for West Hollywood City Council last year. Among his priorities in that campaign were funding for local law enforcement, health care services and housing, according to The Hill. Savage will be running as a Democrat.