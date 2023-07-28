×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: behrouz mokhtari | virginia | prison | iran | sanctions

Va. Man, 72, Gets 41 Months in Prison for Violating Iran Sanctions

By    |   Friday, 28 July 2023 06:38 PM EDT

A 72-year-old Virginia man was sentenced to 41 months in federal prison Tuesday after pleading guilty to violating U.S. sanctions against Iran.

Behrouz Mokhtari of McLean, Virginia, a naturalized U.S. citizen from Iran, conspired to engage in prohibited business activities on behalf of people and entities in Iran, the Department of Justice said in a news release.

Mokhtari also was ordered to forfeit $2,862,598 in criminal proceeds and a residence he purchased in Campbell, California, for more than $1.5 million, the DOJ said.

Mokhtari pleaded guilty Jan. 9 at the U.S. District Court in Maryland to two counts of conspiracy to violate the International Emergency Economic Powers Act. According to court documents, Mokhtari engaged in a conspiracy lasting from at least March 2018 until at least September 2020 in which he conducted numerous business activities on behalf of Iranian entities without first obtaining the required licenses from the Office of Foreign Assets Control.

In a separate conspiracy lasting from February 2013 until at least June 2017, Mokhtari and several Iranian nationals agreed to conduct illicit shipments of petrochemical products to and from Iran by utilizing his front company, East & West Shipping Inc., in Panama, the DOJ said.

Mokhtari held management positions and/or maintained ownership control of numerous businesses in Iran and the United Arab Emirates, collectively referred to as the FSR Network, the DOJ said. Using the FSR Network, he and his co-conspirators illegally provided services to Iranian entities such as the refinement and transport of petrochemical products, according to the DOJ.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A 72-year-old Virginia man was sentenced to 41 months in federal prison Tuesday after pleading guilty to violating U.S. sanctions against Iran. Behrouz Mokhtari of McLean, Virginia, a naturalized U.S. citizen from Iran, conspired to engage in prohibited business activities ...
behrouz mokhtari, virginia, prison, iran, sanctions
254
2023-38-28
Friday, 28 July 2023 06:38 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved