Catholic Magazine Profiles Newsmax's Basile

Newsmax host Tom Basile is featured in Crisis Magazine, where he opens up about his Catholic faith.

Basile, host of “America Right Now,” is a member of the Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem, for which he serves as a board member for the Eastern Lieutenancy of the U.S.,” the magazine noted.

In a story headlined: “For Newsmax Anchor, Faith Comes First,” Basile said: “I served in government at the local, state, and federal level,” he told Crisis. “I’ve also run for office. And in New York, where I live, there was always this pressure to dial back what I knew was the truth about the sanctity of life. The Left in America is driving a lot of these things.

“Then a couple of years ago, I came to the revelation that I was not serving God and creation if I was going to be governed, not by His word, but by these political forces that were pushing against my conscience. And so I’ve committed that regardless of what the platform is, it is very important to talk about religious freedom, the sanctity of life; and that’s not only the life of the unborn—but euthanasia, too, is starting to gain more and more acceptance.

"I try my best every time I go on the air to discuss the issues that I believe will reform this country. I think that in many respects, it starts with an acknowledgment that abortion is a human atrocity. That we have allowed 60 million people to be killed in the name of ‘women’s empowerment’ or ‘freedom’ is a perversion of both of those things."