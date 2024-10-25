WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: bart | lawsuit | covid | vaccine

BART Workers Fired for Refusing COVID Vaccine Get $7.8M Payout

By    |   Friday, 25 October 2024 08:30 PM EDT

Six former Bay Area Rapid Transit District Employees who lost their jobs for refusing COVID-19 vaccinations will each receive more than $1 million after a federal jury sided with them in a discrimination lawsuit. The $7.8 million verdict, announced this week, follows a dispute over BART’s 2021 mandate requiring employees to get vaccinated.

BART is a light rail that connects the San Francisco Peninsula with East and South Bay communities.

The employees argued the vaccine mandate violated their religious beliefs and sought exemptions, which the agency denied, and then fired them.

In the lawsuit, their attorneys wrote, “Of the 179 religious objector employees, not one received an accommodation. Exclusion of religious people from the enjoyment of a right stands in violation of the First Amendment’s religion clauses and federal and state anti-discrimination in employment laws.”

Legal nonprofit group The Pacific Justice Institute filed the lawsuit and called the verdict a “legal earthquake.” Brad Dacus, PJI president, said. “These verdicts are seismic — a 7.8 San Francisco legal earthquake. This amazing outcome represents so much hard work by our team, perseverance by these clients, and fairness from our judicial system.”

Lead attorney Kevin Snyder said: “The rail employees chose to lose their livelihood rather than deny their faith. That in itself shows the sincerity and depth of their convictions. After nearly three years of struggle, these essential workers feel they were heard and understood by the jury and are overjoyed and relieved by the verdict.”

A BART official declined to comment on the verdict, according to KRON 4.

Kate McManus

Kate McManus is a New Jersey-based Newsmax writer who's spent more than two decades as a journalist.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Six former Bay Area Rapid Transit District Employees who lost their jobs for refusing COVID-19 vaccinations will each receive more than $1 million after a federal jury sided with them in a discrimination lawsuit.
bart, lawsuit, covid, vaccine
257
2024-30-25
Friday, 25 October 2024 08:30 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved