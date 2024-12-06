Obama Touts Pluralism in First Post-Election Remarks

Former President Barack Obama, in his first remarks since Donald Trump handily won the 2024 presidential election, called for "forging alliances and building coalitions" and urged Americans who want democracy to survive to compromise.

"Pluralism is not about holding hands and singing 'Kumbaya,'" Obama said in Chicago on Thursday during the Obama Foundation's Democracy Forum. "It is not about abandoning your convictions and folding when things get tough.

"It is about recognizing that, in a democracy, power comes from forging alliances and building coalitions, and making room in those coalitions not only for the woke, but the waking."

He added: "Purity tests are not a recipe for long-term success."

Obama, who didn't mention Trump or Vice President Kamala Harris in his 45-minute speech, said he understands the "skepticism ... But to produce free and fair and more just societies, I cannot think of a better time to talk about it," he said of the post-election malaise.

He also said there are still lines that can't be crossed — such as when the other side uses "the judiciary or criminal justice system to go after opponents."

"In those circumstances, a line has been crossed, and we have to stand firm and speak out and organize and mobilize as forcefully as we can," Obama said.