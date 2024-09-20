Obama Hosting High-Dollar Fundraiser for Harris

Former President Barack Obama is hosting a high-dollar fundraiser for Vice President Kamala Harris this Friday in his first campaign event for the Democrat nominee.

Tickets for the event range from $50,000 to $250,000 and coincides with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's lunchtime fundraiser in Los Angeles.

Both Obama and Clinton held fundraising events for President Joe Biden when he was the Democrat nominee earlier this year. According to NBC News, Obama and Clinton both plan to campaign for Harris in the final stretch of the 2024 presidential election.

Harris has leaned on former Obama and Clinton advisers since replacing Biden atop the ticket, adding David Binder, Stephanie Cutter, David Plouffe, Mitch Stewart, and Jennifer Palmieri to her team.

"This is all-hands-on-deck, and it doesn't matter what people did in the Obama campaign or the Clinton campaign or the Kerry campaign," John Anzalone, a Harris campaign adviser and pollster, who worked on both Obama campaigns and Clinton's 2016 bid, told the Washington Post recently. "I don't care where you learned your talents. Everyone who has done these things at a high level … understands what's at stake. … I'll carry [Democrat vice president nominee Tim] Walz's briefcase if it will help the mission."