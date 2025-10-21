Obama to Stump With Spanberger in Va. Governor's Race

Former President Barack Obama will join Democratic gubernatorial nominee Abigail Spanberger in Norfolk, Virginia, on Nov. 1, her campaign announced Tuesday.

The rally marks Obama's first in the Hampton Roads area since 2012 and the first visit by a Democratic president to that region in more than a decade.

The announcement follows Obama's recent release of two campaign ads urging Virginia voters to back Spanberger in the Nov. 4 election.

"Virginia's elections are some of the most important in the country this year,” Obama says in the ads.

Spanberger, a former CIA officer and three-term member of Congress, is running to succeed term-limited Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

She faces Republican Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle‑Sears in a high-stakes race that national observers view as a bellwether for the 2026 midterm elections.

According to polling averages compiled by Decision Desk HQ, Spanberger leads Earle-Sears roughly 49.5% to 43.9%.

Meanwhile, the Democratic National Committee recently announced $500,000 more in spending for the Virginia and New Jersey races, bringing total investment in the contests to more than $6 million.

Spanberger brings an unusual background to the campaign. Before entering politics, she worked as a federal postal inspector and as a case officer for the CIA. If elected, she would become the first woman to serve as governor of Virginia.

Obama's involvement underscores Democrats' strategic focus on affordability and economic issues as central to their message ahead of 2026.

Candidates such as Spanberger are emphasizing cost-of-living concerns such as housing, utilities, and healthcare to counter Republican economic narratives.

The campaign stop also reflects the national stakes of Virginia's off-year gubernatorial election.

With early voting underway and significant fundraising advantages for Spanberger, who raised $12.6 million in September versus $9.1 million for Earle-Sears, Spanberger is attracting intense attention.

Her campaign has been aided by endorsements and the exit of an independent candidate who backed her earlier this month.

Obama's rally in Norfolk is expected to energize Democrats in a region where he campaigned during his 2008 and 2012 presidential runs.

His return to the area signals the national party's commitment to this contest.