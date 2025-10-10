Lt. Gov. Earle-Sears to Newsmax: Spanberger Couldn't Answer Questions

Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears told Newsmax on Friday that in a recent gubernatorial debate, her opponent, former Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., refused to give straightforward answers to key questions.

Earle-Sears, the Republican nominee for governor, appeared on "Rob Schmitt Tonight" one night after Spanberger declined to withdraw her endorsement of her party's nominee for attorney general, Jay Jones, who admitted sending violent texts about a political rival.

"You have an attorney general nominee from the Democratic Party who is saying that he wanted to kill the former speaker of the House, a Republican," Earle-Sears said. "Not just him, his 2-year-old and 5-year-old children as well. Abigail Spanberger ... says she's disgusted and, well, she's disgusted and more disgusted."

"We're talking murder, and she's disgusted. This is the political calculation that she's been trying to make," Earle-Sears continued.

"You know, she knows he needs to be gone, but then she'll make some people upset. But if he stays, she makes other people upset.

"She's caught between a rock and a hard place. And what do you do when you do that?"

Earle-Sears said Spanberger should make the right decision, "which is always the righteous way."

"You've got to take your hits," Earle-Sears said.

The lieutenant governor said Spanberger remained stone-faced through the debate when her record was questioned.

"There were simple questions," Earle-Sears said. "She voted against parents knowing if the [school] curriculum was being changed. Why did you vote that way? Nothing.

"You voted to keep those who are criminally illegally here. Why did you do that?

"You voted to keep our borders open. And as a result, fentanyl came across the border, was killing 20 Virginians a month."

"Why did you do that? I mean, just silence," she said.

