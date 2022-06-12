×
U.S. Receives 190,000 Pounds of Baby Formula From Australia

Kristy Carr stands in front of pallets of baby formula on a runway in front of a plane.

Kristy Carr, chief executive of Bubs Australia, poses in front of pallets of Bubs baby formula at Melbourne Airport on June 12, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia. Bubs Australia exported baby formula to the United States to help with the shortage. (Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images)

By    |   Sunday, 12 June 2022 10:41 PM

The United States on Sunday received 190,000 pounds, or "95,000 tins," of baby formula from Australia, offering some reprieve to families who have been struggling to feed their infants over recent weeks.

According to ABC News, a deal was struck between Bubs Australia and American grocers Kroger Co. and Albertsons Companies to make the import under the direction of Operation Fly Formula.

"We extend our thanks to our retail partners, who will (endeavor) that our products quickly get to retail shelves in the States and stores in most need with the highest stock-out rates," said Bubs CEO Kristy Carr.

Sunday's shipment of formula touched down in Los Angeles. It is one of two entering the United States this week from Bubs. The second will arrive Thursday in Columbus, Ohio.

The two shipments combined will bring approximately 4 million 8-ounce bottles, or 380,000 pounds, of baby formula to Albertsons' and Kroger's shelves beginning June 20.

"There's nothing more stressful than the feeling you can't get what your child needs," President Joe Biden stated at a virtual meeting with his administration and formula manufacturers on June 1. He added that his administration would use "every tool available" to refill shelves quickly.

Last month, Biden invoked the Defense Production Act, a wartime bill used by the executive branch, to manage the shortage so suppliers could get the necessary formula ingredients to manufacturers.

