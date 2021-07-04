×
Baby Boom: Fort Worth Hospital Has 107 Births in 91 Hours

maternity ward with stethoscope
(Dreamstime.com_

By    |   Sunday, 04 July 2021 02:03 PM

A pair of baby booms were reported at a Fort Worth, Texas, hospital, featuring 107 births in a combined 91 hours.

The Andrews Women's Hospital at Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center averages 16 deliveries a day, but a pair of two-day stretches in late June saw a notable uptick in activity in labor & delivery, according to WKYC-3 Studios.

Hospital officials reported 52 births over 47 hours starting June 24, including 25 girls and 27 boys; then, over 44 hours starting June 28, 55 babies were born, including a set of twins.

Andrews Women's Hospital delivered a total of around 6,000 babies, including 100 twins and to triplets over the entirety of 2020, according to the report.

The time of year is popular and this year's surge surpassed the record number of deliveries set in 2018.

The most popular name among the boomers was six girls named Gianna. Reign was the next most popular name for girls, while Atlas and Daniel were popular among the boys, according to the report.

Sunday, 04 July 2021 02:03 PM
