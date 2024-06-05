WATCH TV LIVE

Ex-Israel Defense Boss: Iran Wants 'Holocaust' in 2 Years

By    |   Wednesday, 05 June 2024 04:52 PM EDT

Former Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman on Wednesday warned that Iran has a "plan for destruction" and "a Holocaust" if the country develops a nuclear weapon in the next two years, the Jerusalem Post reports.

Liberman, who heads the conservative Yisrael Beytenu political party in Israel, told Army Radio in an interview, "We are in the midst of an Iranian plan of destruction."

He added, "After they acquire a nuclear bomb within two years, Israel will be attacked with the aim of destroying it from multiple fronts with tens of thousands of missiles simultaneously. They are planning a Holocaust for us in the next two years."

Liberman previously said in another radio interview on Tuesday, "We must understand that Iran is planning an all-out attack within two years, where their entire axis working against Israel."

He added on Tuesday, "A credible and severe attack from Iran itself, from Lebanon by Hezbollah, from Gaza by Hamas, from Syria by Shi'ite militias, from Iraq and its [Iran-backed] militias, and from the Houthis in Yemen. Of course, they will also try to spark something in the West Bank."

Last Sunday, Liberman said that he had been offered his old post of defense minister, which is currently held by Yoav Gallant, but this has not been confirmed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu or his government.

