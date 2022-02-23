Federal Authorities Find Second Case of Bird Flu in Maine

Federal authorities discovered a second case of avian influenza among birds in Maine, the state's Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry said in a Friday news release.

The department said USDA's National Veterinary Services Laboratories confirmed the presence of the H5N1 strain of highly pathogenic avian influenza in a sample taken from a small flock of non-commercial backyard birds in Knox County.

The birds were found three kilometers away from where the first case was detected on Sunday.

"Avian influenza does not present a food safety risk; poultry and eggs are safe to eat when handled and cooked properly," a report accompanying the announcement read.

"No cases of this particular strain of the avian influenza virus have been detected in humans in the United States. And according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, recent detections of this strain of influenza in birds in Maine and several other states present a low risk to the public."

The state's department further encourages backyard and commercial operators to keep birds inside to prevent the disease from spreading.

The news of the two cases comes after bird flu was found on a farm in Indiana, where 30,000 turkeys were ethnicity to contain the outbreak among the population, The Hill reported last week.

Other cases of the avian flu were found shortly afterward in Kentucky and Virginia.

"APHIS [Animal and Plant Health Inspection Services] is working closely with state animal health officials in Kentucky and Virginia on joint incident responses. State officials quarantined the affected premises, and birds on the properties will be depopulated to prevent the spread of the disease. Depopulation is complete in Virginia. Birds from the flocks will not enter the food system," the federal Department of Agriculture's APHIS said in a Monday news release.