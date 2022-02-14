×
Bird Flu Detected in Kentucky and Virginia; No Human Cases So Far

Bird Flu Detected in Kentucky and Virginia; No Human Cases So Far

(Chris Dorney/Dreamstime)

By    |   Monday, 14 February 2022 09:56 PM

Health officials announced Monday that they had detected a strain of bird flu in Kentucky and Virginia after the destruction of around 30,000 turkeys on an Indiana farm, according to The Hill.

But the Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service has noted that no human cases have been detected so far.

On Monday, the service released a statement detailing the ''highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI)'' has been detected ''in birds in two states — a flock of commercial broiler chickens in Fulton County, Kentucky, and a backyard flock of mixed species birds in Fauquier County, Virginia.''

The service went on to mention that the chickens would be quarantined and killed.

''APHIS is working closely with state animal health officials in Kentucky and Virginia on joint incident responses. State officials quarantined the affected premises, and birds on the properties will be depopulated to prevent the spread of the disease. Depopulation is complete in Virginia. Birds from the flocks will not enter the food system,'' the agency stated.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention commented that the avian influenza detections pose no public health concern at this time.

