×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: australia | cybersecurity | phone | turn off

Australian Prime Minister: Turn Off Phone 5 Minutes a Day for Security

By    |   Saturday, 24 June 2023 10:53 AM EDT

Residents should reboot their smartphones daily to enhance cybersecurity, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said, according to The Guardian.

Speaking on the appointment of Australia's first national cybersecurity coordinator, Darren Goldie, Albanese said Friday, "We need to mobilize the private sector. We need to mobilize, as well, consumers.

"We all have a responsibility. Simple things, turn your phone off every night for five minutes. For people watching this, do that every 24 hours. Do it while you're brushing your teeth or whatever you're doing."

Experts suggest that rebooting your phone daily can be a simple, yet effective, measure to reduce cybersecurity risks. Priyadarsi Nanda, a senior lecturer at the University of Technology Sydney, said this practice can help to close any potentially harmful applications or processes that may be running in the background and collecting user data.

"​​Given how much we use smartphones in our lives," Nanda said, "we know of cases where people haven't turned their phones off in an entire year," such a those who use their phones as an alarm clock.

Nanda said closing apps running in the background regularly could offer some of the advantages of rebooting a phone. He added that shutting the phone down may stop harmful processes running on a hacked device.

"If there's a process running from the adversarial side," he continued, "turning off the phone breaks the chain. Even if it's only for the time the phone is off, it certainly frustrates the potential hacker.

"It may not fully protect you, but [rebooting] can make things more difficult" for hackers.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Residents should reboot their smartphones daily to enhance cybersecurity, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said, according to The Guardian.
australia, cybersecurity, phone, turn off
260
2023-53-24
Saturday, 24 June 2023 10:53 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved