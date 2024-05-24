WATCH TV LIVE

australia | chicken | bird flu

US Restricts Import of Certain Poultry From Australian State on Bird Flu Concerns

Hens at an Australia chicken farm. (Dreamstime)

Friday, 24 May 2024

The U.S. has imposed import curbs on certain poultry and byproducts from Victoria, Australia after determining highly pathogenic avian influenza, or bird flu, in domestic birds.

The Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service said on Friday the restrictions from May 22 will continue until further notice.

Unprocessed avian products and byproducts originating from or transiting the State of Victoria will not be permitted to enter the United States, the U.S. department said.

Imports of poultry, commercial birds, ratites and hatching eggs have also been prohibited. Pet and zoo birds may be imported under an import permit, subject to a 30-day quarantine.

The avian influenza has spread to humans and other mammal species, including among U.S. dairy cattle in March, raising concerns of it mutating into a virus that is transmissible between humans and sparking a pandemic.

Victoria was also the site of an H7N7 outbreak in 2020, the most recent of Australia's nine outbreaks of bird flu since 1976. All were quickly reined in and stamped out, according to Australia's government.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


