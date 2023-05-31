GOP AGs Join Suit Against Trans 'Support Plan'

Republican attorneys general joined a suit against a Florida school after several teachers launched a "transgender support plan," without parental consent, for a 13-year-old girl.

The 21 top state prosecutors are siding with January Littlejohn, who says her daughter became confused about her gender due to her LGBTQ+ "obsessed" friend group, leading to an intervention with school officials.

Although Littlejohn approved counseling from an outside source, she claims that teachers at Deerlake Middle School spoke to her daughter about changing her name and which bathroom she wanted to use without permission.

Among the states that filed the brief Tuesday in the federal Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit were Montana, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, South Carolina, and Texas.

"When a student considers transitioning gender, parents have a fundamental, constitutional right to be involved in that decision-making process," stated Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen.

"Yet school districts across the country, strong-armed by ideologically driven advocacy groups, have shut parents out of the process and trampled on their fundamental rights," he added.

Littlejohn claimed that after several weeks of talking back and forth with the school district, the principal finally showed her a "transgender nonconforming student support plan" the school filled out with her daughter.

The document asked for the student's preference on names, pronouns, sports teams, and locker rooms and whether she wanted her parents to be informed about her transition.

"They asked her questions that would have absolutely impacted her safety, such as which bathroom she preferred to use and which sex she preferred to room with on overnight field trips," Littlejohn stated on Fox & Friends over the summer.

"The plan also stated to use her birth name when speaking to us, in effect to deceive us of the social transition that had occurred," he added.