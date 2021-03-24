Atlanta Police Arrest Man Carrying Concealed Rifles, Pistols

Atlanta police arrested a 22-year-old man for walking into a grocery story in a downtown open-air shopping mall and carrying two rifles, three handguns and a body armor, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution said.

The paper said police identified the individual as Rico Marley but didn’t give an address. It said he was charged with reckless conduct but nothing further. It added that all of his weapons and body armor were concealed.

The Journal-Constitution said Marley was interviewed by police and paramedics and given a psychiatric evaluation.

Police were called by store management at about 1:30 p.m. after a man who delivers groceries for a third-party company said he saw Marley enter a restroom at the Publix in Atlantic Station and saw the man with a rifle inside a stall.

“I seen an AR-15,” Charles Russell told ABC network Atlanta affiliate WSB. “(That) kind of startled me with the events that recently happened in the grocery store up in Colorado.”

Russell referred to a 21-year-old man who shot and killed 10 people at a store in Boulder, Colorado, on Monday. The incident also comes more than a week after a 21-year-old local man shot and killed eight people at three Atlanta area massage parlors.

Officers who arrived identified Marley as he exited the restroom and immediately took him into custody.

“A witness observed the male and alerted store management, who then notified police,” the Journal-Constitution quoted Atlanta police spokesman Officer Anthony Grant.