Asa Hutchinson Joins University of Arkansas Law School Faculty

By    |   Friday, 23 August 2024 12:58 PM EDT

Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson will join the University of Arkansas School of Law, where he will teach a class on government leadership starting next year.

"It's an exciting time to join our faculty as we celebrate our centennial year," Cynthia Nance, dean of the Arkansas School of Law, said in an announcement.

"Governor Hutchinson's professional career as an accomplished attorney and his political career as a United States representative, governor and presidential candidate make him an excellent addition to the law school community. We are thrilled for him to teach and to engage with the next generation of lawyers."

Hutchinson, 73, the 46th governor of Arkansas, received his law degree from the school in 1975. He will become an "executive in residence" at the university for the spring 2025 semester and will teach a class on leadership in state and local government, as well as take part in continuing legal education and moot court programs.

Hutchinson, who ran an unsuccessful campaign for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, previously represented Arkansas in Congress from 1997 to 2001, when he became the head of the Drug Enforcement Administration.

"This is where it all began for me," Hutchinson said in a statement. "To be here is an honor and exhilarating. To see the excitement of the students and their dedication to make a difference and pursue justice is inspiring."

Newsfront
Friday, 23 August 2024 12:58 PM
