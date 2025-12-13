WATCH TV LIVE

art laffer | trump | tariffs | economics

Trump Says Arthur Laffer Calls Him 'Greatest President', Praises Tariffs

By    |   Saturday, 13 December 2025 11:24 AM EST

President Donald Trump praised economist Arthur Laffer in a Truth Social post Saturday, saying Laffer called him "the greatest President in history" during a speech on Friday.

"Wow! The great Art (Arthur) Laffer, Ronald Reagan’s economic 'whiz', and highly respected by all, said in a speech last night that, 'Donald Trump is the greatest President in history, bar none,'" Trump wrote.

Trump described Laffer, best known for the "Laffer Curve" and for advising President Ronald Reagan, as an economic "whiz" and said it was "such an honor" to receive the compliment.

In the same post, Trump also highlighted Laffer’s reported remarks that "tariffs are working in a big way," adding, "Our Country is rich and admired again!"

Saturday, 13 December 2025 11:24 AM
