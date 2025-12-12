Mark Meadows to Newsmax: Trump Economy Will Fuel GOP Midterm Surge

Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows told Newsmax on Friday that Republicans are poised to rally behind President Donald Trump.

They cite strong midterm election boosts such as falling prices, rising paychecks, and easing interest rates reshape the economic landscape heading into next year.

The former congressman argued Friday that Democrats' focus on "affordability" is a political trap that Republicans should abandon, saying economic trends under Trump are already shifting in voters' favor.

Appearing on "Finnerty," Meadows said Democrats relied on similar messaging during Trump's first term but failed to counter tangible improvements in household finances.

"Well, they are falling into the Democrat trap," Meadows said. "And I can tell you, it's an old one that they actually tried to use back when President Trump was serving in the first administration. "The only problem, then, is that he lowered gas prices and food prices."

"But what we really need to judge this on are two things. Are you going to actually be able to take more money home in your paycheck? The answer is yes. Are prices coming down? Yes," he added.

"It's not just gas prices; eggs are coming down. The price of beef is starting to come down, but we've got to get rid of this affordability message.

"It's all about making sure that the paychecks are bigger and they go further."

"The word affordability is a Democrat scam," Trump said earlier this month. "They say it, and then they go into the next subject, and everyone thinks, Oh, they had lower prices. No, they had the worst inflation in the history of our country."

Meadows said economic performance, not messaging, will drive political outcomes, particularly in the midterm elections.

"I can tell you by the end of the first quarter ... is that what we will see in the midterms is not only a strong economy, but Republicans once again rallying around Donald Trump because he has delivered on the economy," Meadows said.

The discussion turned to interest rates and housing costs, which Meadows and host Rob Finnerty said weigh heavily on voters.

Finnerty noted mortgage rates climbed to nearly 9% during the Biden administration, compared with about 2.75% when Trump left office in January 2021.

Meadows said rate relief could come quickly.

"One-hundred percent, you're exactly right. I think we'll see mortgage rates drop back down into the 4.5- 4.75 range," Meadows said. "When that happens, you know that the contractors, the builders, the real estate agents, and so forth will start to see a surge again.

"I think we'll see that in the first and second quarter of next year.

"You know, with the new Fed chair coming in, I fully expect at least a half-point reduction in terms of the monetary policy, which will affect the long-term mortgage rates."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com