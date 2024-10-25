Army Releases Official Report on Trump Arlington Incident

The United States Army released a report Friday about the August incident between members of former President Donald Trump’s campaign for reelection team and an Army staff member at Arlington National Cemetery.

The heavily redacted document claims the Trump staffer put “both hands” on the Army official in what amounts to “simple assault.”

The incident occurred on Aug. 26 when Army staff indicated to Trump’s campaign team that they could not film inside the cemetery. Trump was there visiting the graves of several troops killed in Afghanistan in 2021.

“The law enforcement investigation into the incident remains open and we are therefore unable to provide further information at this time,” the Army said in a statement on Friday.

The Army staffer declined to press charges, fearing safety concerns if her identity was to be made public.