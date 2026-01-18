WATCH TV LIVE

Trump: Army-Navy Time Slot to Be Protected by Executive Order

Sunday, 18 January 2026 09:40 AM EST

President Donald Trump said he will sign an executive order to block postseason college football games from overlapping with the Army-Navy game in December.

“The Army-Navy Game is one of our Greatest American Traditions — Unmatched Patriotism, Courage, and Honor!” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“This incredible Tradition is now at risk of being pushed aside by more College Playoff Games, and Big TV Money. NOT ANYMORE!"

He wrote that he will sign an executive order “soon,” adding that “No other Game or Team can violate this Time Slot!!!”

“On the field, they are rivals, but on the battlefield they are America’s unstoppable Patriots, defending our Country with tremendous Strength and Heart,” the president wrote.

“We must protect the Tradition, and the Players, who protect us. Please let this serve as Notice to ALL Television Networks, Stations, and Outlets.”

Trump attended the Army-Navy game in December at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, which ended in a thrilling 17-16 Navy win.

The game is traditionally held on the second Saturday of December following conference championship games.

CBS Sports has broadcast the matchup since 1996 and retains the rights through 2038.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

Sunday, 18 January 2026 09:40 AM
