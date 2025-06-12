Army's Big Parade Could Be Rained Out

A long-planned celebration in Washington, D.C., to mark the U.S. Army's 250th birthday — and President Donald Trump's 79th birthday — may be canceled due to thunderstorms, Steve Warren, chief spokesman for the Army, told The Times of London.

"Rain won't stop us; the tanks don't melt. But if there's lightning, then that puts the crowd at risk. ... They will disperse the crowd and even cancel or postpone the parade. It will depend on the president, too, when he's available," he said.

While the Army has said it has no plans to recognize Trump's birthday on June 14, the president will play a major role in the celebrations, which have been altered to include a parade.

The parade, which is set to bring thousands to the capital, will culminate with a parade through the city and an enlistment and reenlistment ceremony presided over by Trump. There will also be fireworks. After the parade, the Army's Golden Knights will parachute in and present Trump with a flag.

Warren said the Army's chief of staff would make a final call on the event.

"It's June in Washington, D.C. We get thunderstorms. You could delay it; you could look at it and say, 'This is just passing through.' Or say, 'Hey, this is a storm, which gets bigger for a while."