WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: army | parade | donald trump | birthday

Army's Big Parade Could Be Rained Out

By    |   Thursday, 12 June 2025 03:39 PM EDT

A long-planned celebration in Washington, D.C., to mark the U.S. Army's 250th birthday — and President Donald Trump's 79th birthday — may be canceled due to thunderstorms, Steve Warren, chief spokesman for the Army, told The Times of London.

"Rain won't stop us; the tanks don't melt. But if there's lightning, then that puts the crowd at risk. ... They will disperse the crowd and even cancel or postpone the parade. It will depend on the president, too, when he's available," he said.

While the Army has said it has no plans to recognize Trump's birthday on June 14, the president will play a major role in the celebrations, which have been altered to include a parade.

The parade, which is set to bring thousands to the capital, will culminate with a parade through the city and an enlistment and reenlistment ceremony presided over by Trump. There will also be fireworks. After the parade, the Army's Golden Knights will parachute in and present Trump with a flag.

Warren said the Army's chief of staff would make a final call on the event.

"It's June in Washington, D.C. We get thunderstorms. You could delay it; you could look at it and say, 'This is just passing through.' Or say, 'Hey, this is a storm, which gets bigger for a while."

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
A long-planned celebration in Washington, D.C., to mark the U.S. Army's 250th birthday — and President Donald Trump's 79th birthday — may be canceled due to thunderstorms, Steve Warren, chief spokesman for the Army, told The Times of London.
army, parade, donald trump, birthday
218
2025-39-12
Thursday, 12 June 2025 03:39 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved