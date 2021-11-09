×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Arizona Election Review | Records

Court Sides With Newspaper Over Arizona Audit Public Records

Court Sides With Newspaper Over Arizona Audit Public Records
(Dreamstime)

Tuesday, 09 November 2021 07:57 PM

The Arizona Court of Appeals on Tuesday rejected another request by Cyber Ninjas to avoid turning over records related to the consulting firm's review of the 2020 election on behalf of the state Senate.

In a 3-0 ruling, the judges reiterated the court's earlier ruling that Cyber Ninjas records are subject to the public records law because the company was performing a core government function on behalf of the Senate. The judges rejected an argument by Cyber Ninjas that their ruling would open the records of any construction company or office-supply provider that does business with the state.

Phoenix Newspapers Inc., which owns The Arizona Republic, brought the public records case against the Senate and Cyber Ninjas.

Two Maricopa County Superior Court judges overseeing the Republic case and a separate suit brought by the watchdog group American Oversight have grown increasingly frustrated with Cyber Ninjas' refusal to release records. Tuesday's ruling leaves open the possibility for court-imposed sanctions against Cyber Ninjas if the company doesn't comply.

The Senate has turned over thousands of documents, but others remain the subject of court wrangling over whether legislative immunity allows senators to keep some of them secret.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The Arizona Court of Appeals on Tuesday rejected another request by Cyber Ninjas to avoid turning over records related to the consulting firm's review of the 2020 election on behalf of the state Senate.In a 3-0 ruling, the judges reiterated the court's earlier ruling that...
Arizona Election Review, Records
194
2021-57-09
Tuesday, 09 November 2021 07:57 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved