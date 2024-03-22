×
Tags: arizona border rancher | migrant killing

Trial Starts for Ariz. Rancher Charged with Killing Migrant

Friday, 22 March 2024 06:54 PM EDT

An Arizona rancher went on trial Friday in the fatal shooting of an illegal immigrant on his property near Mexico as the national debate over border security heats up ahead of this year's presidential election.

George Alan Kelly, 75, has been charged with second-degree murder in the killing of a man he encountered on his property outside Nogales, Arizona. The jury trial in Santa Cruz County Superior Court is expected to last up to a month.

Kelly had rejected a plea deal that would have reduced the charge to one count of negligent homicide if he pleaded guilty.

He was arrested and charged last year in the Jan. 30, 2023, fatal shooting of 48-year-old Gabriel Cuen-Buitimea of Nogales, Mexico, just south of the border.

Kelly shot at a group of unarmed illegal immigrants who were walking through his nearly 170-acre cattle ranch in the Kino Springs area, and Cuen-Buitimea was among them, authorities said.

Kelly's defense attorney Brenna Larkin has maintained that Kelly shot into the air above the migrants because he feared for his safety and that of his wife and his property. Larkin testified Friday that groups of illegal immigrants crossing through Kelly's property grew more menacing over the years, including drug and human smugglers, prompting him to arm himself constantly for protection.

Prosecutors have said Kelly recklessly fired a rifle toward the migrants, who were about 100 yards away from him. Kelly was also armed with a handgun.

"I want you to consider Gabriel Cuen-Buitimea as a human being, and not as George Kelly described him — an animal," Santa Cruz County Chief Deputy Attorney Kim Hunley told jurors Friday.

Kelly is also charged with aggravated assault against another person in the group of about eight people, including Daniel Ramirez, a Honduran who was living in Mexico. She said Ramirez had gone into the U.S. that day seeking work and watched as Cuen-Buitimea was shot, announced he had been hit, then died in front of him.

Hunley said the group had scattered shortly after seeing Border Patrol agents and were returning to Mexico when the shooting occurred.

The other migrants weren’t injured and managed to return to Mexico.

Cuen-Buitimea also entered the U.S. illegally several times and was convicted and deported, most recently in 2016, court records showed.

The case is being watched closely by the Mexican consulate in Nogales, Arizona, which has been in contact with the victim's family.

The shooting sparked strong political feelings about border security issues less than six months after a prison warden and his brother were arrested in a West Texas shooting that killed one migrant and wounded another. Twins Michael and Mark Sheppard, 60, were charged with manslaughter in the September 2022 shooting in El Paso County.

The brothers pulled over their truck near a town about 25 miles from the border and fired on a group of migrants getting water along the road. A male migrant died, and a female suffered a gunshot wound to the stomach, authorities said.

Florida news media reported last fall the brothers were out on bond and living in the state.

Border security is a key issue in this year's presidential contest, with Republican Donald Trump and Democrat President Joe Biden making dueling visits to the Texas-Mexico border in late February.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Newsfront




