Appeals Court Blocks Calif. Climate-Risk Disclosure Law

A federal appeals court has halted a California law mandating that companies prepare reports on their climate-related financial risks by Jan. 1, The Hill reported.

After industry groups filed an emergency motion challenging the law, the Ninth Circuit on Tuesday issued the ruling holding up enforcement of California’s Senate Bill 261 while the case against it plays out. The court did not explain its reasons for the decision.

The court declined, however, to halt enforcement of a second law, Senate Bill 253, which mandates that companies report their planet-warming emissions.

The California Air Resources Board has proposed requiring those reports by June 30.

The controversy over whether to require companies to disclose the risks that climate change poses to their business and how much they are contributing to the problem has been a major issue in both California and Washington, D.C.

Earlier this year, the Securities and Exchange Commission said it would no longer defend the regulations about climate disclosure it had pursued when it had a Democrat majority during the Biden administration.