Trump Admin Scraps $8B for Climate Funding

President Donald Trump's administration is canceling nearly $8 billion in climate-related funding targeting 16 U.S. states, including California and New York, White House budget director Russ Vought said on Wednesday.

Details of the cancellations will come from the U.S. Energy Department, Vought added in his post on X.

"Nearly $8 billion in Green New Scam funding to fuel the Left's climate agenda is being cancelled. More info to come from @ENERGY," Vought posted on X.

"The projects are in the following states: CA, CO, CT, DE, HI, IL, MD, MA, MN, NH, NJ, NM, NY, OR, VT, WA"