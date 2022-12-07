AOC Under Investigation by House Ethics Committee

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., is being investigated by the House Committee on Ethics, according to a press release.

Few details were given, but the Wednesday release said the matter had been referred to the panel on June 23. The committee said it was extending its investigation of the progressive congresswoman.

"The Committee notes that the mere fact of a referral or an extension, and the mandatory disclosure of such an extension and the name of the subject of the matter, does not itself indicate that any violation has occurred, or reflect any judgment on behalf of the Committee," wrote Committee Acting Chair Susan Wild, D-Pa., and Ranking Member Michael Guest, R-Miss.

An announcement on a course of action will be made after the committee's organizational meeting in the next Congress, the release said.

Last year, Ocasio-Cortez was hit with an ethics complaint for her attendance at the Met Gala, when she wore the infamous "Tax the Rich" dress, according to the Washington Examiner. In calling for a review of the New York Democrat's conduct, the Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust (FACT) emphasized that House Rule 25 places restrictions on the types of gifts that members of Congress can receive.

It's unclear if the Met Gala uproar is connected to the investigation announced on Wednesday. The Office of Congressional Ethics referred outgoing Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., to the House Committee on Ethics for review over the Met Gala.

"If Rep. Maloney accepted impermissible gifts, then she may have violated House rules, standards of conduct, and federal law," the ethics office said. "The Board recommended that the Committee further review the above allegation concerning Rep. Maloney because there is substantial reason to believe that she solicited or accepted impermissible gifts associated with her attendance at the Met Gala."

The nonpartisan group referred Maloney on June 23, which is the same date given for the Ocasio-Cortez referral in the Wednesday press release.