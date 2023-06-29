×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: antony blinken | israel | palestine | saudi arabia | west bank

Blinken Blocks Israeli Peace With Saudi Over 'Backyard Fire'

By    |   Thursday, 29 June 2023 10:58 AM EDT

Secretary of State Antony Blinken this week warned that continued unrest in the West Bank could make normalizing relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia "impossible," the Times of Israel reported.

Israel recently moved forward with plans to build thousands of additional settlement homes in the West Bank, a move U.S. officials says is contradictory to hopes of a two-state solution.

Blinken, speaking at an event with the Council on Foreign Relations, said: "We've told our friends and allies in Israel that if there's a fire burning in their backyard, it's going to be a lot tougher, if not impossible, to actually both deepen the existing agreements, as well as to expand them to include potentially Saudi Arabia."

Blinken noted that he's raised the issue while meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, as well as the "practical" issues involved.

"It's also, at least in our judgment as Israel's closest friend and ally, profoundly not in Israel's interest for this to happen — both because of the added degree of difficulty that this presents for pursuing normalization agreements, or deepening them, but also because of the practical consequences," Blinken said.

"If Israel were to find itself — either by intent or by accident — responsible for the West Bank with 3 million Palestinians and 500,000-plus settlers, what is that going to mean in terms of the allocation of resources, including security resources, that Israel otherwise needs to be concerned about when it comes to Gaza, when it comes to Lebanon, when it comes to Iran? It doesn't really add up."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Secretary of State Antony Blinken this week warned that continued unrest in the West Bank could make normalizing relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia "impossible," the Times of Israel reported.
antony blinken, israel, palestine, saudi arabia, west bank
261
2023-58-29
Thursday, 29 June 2023 10:58 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved