Blinken in Israel For Cease-fire Talks After Sinwar Death

Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Israel on Tuesday, the first stop of a wider Middle East tour aimed at reviving ceasefire talks and discussing the Gaza Strip's future following the death of Yahya Sinwar, the leader of Iranian-backed Hamas terrorists.

But any breakthrough ahead of the looming U.S. election looks elusive.

The top U.S. diplomat's latest trip is his 11th to the region since Hamas' massacre of at least 1.200 Israeli citizens and the taking of about 250 others hostage on Oct. 7, 2023, triggering Israel's military operation in Gaza. It comes as the Israeli military has intensified its campaign in Gaza, as well as in Lebanon against Iranian-backed Hezbollah terrorists.

Blinken's planned weeklong trip, which will include a stop in Jordan on Wednesday and Doha, also comes as the region braces for Israel's response to Iran's Oct. 1 ballistic missile attack on the Jewish state. The retaliation could disrupt oil markets and risks igniting a full-blown war between the nations.

On Gaza, Blinken will focus discussions on how to end the war, plans for the enclave after the fighting ends and how to improve humanitarian assistance, said a senior State Department official, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Last week, Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin wrote to Israeli officials demanding concrete measures to address the worsening situation in Gaza or face potential restrictions on U.S. military aid.

The official said that in his meetings with Israel and Arab countries, Blinken will drill down on "day after" issues, particularly security, governance and reconstruction. Having detailed plans for each of these has been seen as prerequisites for achieving any lasting resolution to the conflict.

Blinken also will discuss with Israel and other countries how to secure a diplomatic resolution to the conflict with Hezbollah and will continue Washington's conversation with the Israelis about their expected response to Iran's missile attack, said the official.