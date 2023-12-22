Video Reveals Antisemitic Sentiments on US Campuses

Jewish-American documentary maker Ami Horowitz posted a video to his X social media account on Thursday evening in which he highlighted how bad antisemitism on American campuses has become.

In the video, Horowitz goes to San Francisco State University in California and asked students if they support the attacks against Jewish "soft targets" and would be willing to give money to support such attacks.

Horowitz presents himself as a representative, fundraising for attacks on Jews.

In the video, two-thirds of the students are willing to give moral support to his "message," while half were willing to give money to the cause, despite specifically being told that the targets would include synagogues, schools, cafes, hospitals, and other clearly civilian targets.

In his conversations, Horowitz does not say the attacks are planned against Israeli soft targets, but Jewish ones, and states that the targets would be in places like Europe, England, and the United States.

Due to the small sample size and clear editing of the video, it is not clear if any students expressed shock or opposition to Horowitz's requests for aid to finance attacks on Jews.

It is clear that none of the students in the video expressed disapproval.

While the video was clearly intended to be provocative by highlighting the growing trend of antisemitism on U.S. campuses, the willingness of even some U.S. students to support attacks on Jews was shocking.

Together with the recent refusal by the heads of three Ivy League schools to condemn antisemitic demonstrations, this video shows a troubling trend in at least some U.S. universities.

A recent survey by Brandeis University found that incidents of antisemitism vary widely depending on the school. The survey of 51 institutions identified several antisemitic "hotspots" where antisemitic attitudes and incidents created a hostile environment for Jewish students.

Rabbi Dr. Ari Berman, president of Yeshiva University, recently told The Jerusalem Post that some U.S. Jewish students are "thinking very seriously about removing the status symbols that identify them as Jewish," including mezuzahs and kippahs, in the face of rising antisemitism following Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

Many Jewish institutions have reported an increase in antisemitic threats and activity following the Oct. 7 Hamas invasion of Israel.

While Horowitz's video was meant to be a piece of provocative political commentary, paying for attacks on Jewish civilians is a reality in Israel.

For years the Palestinian Authority (PA) has paid terrorists and their families who successfully carry out attacks on Israeli civilians with its pay-for-slay policy. Palestinian Media Watch recently revealed how the International Red Cross is complicit in helping Palestinian terror prisoners qualify for the payments by the PA.

The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden also renewed funding to the PA that had been cut by former President Donald Trump in compliance with the Taylor Force Act.

