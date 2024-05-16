Video Shows Jewish Children Assaulted in New York

Jewish children were assaulted by a man in Brooklyn on Sunday, according to Williamsburg 365.

Footage shared to Williamsburg 365 shows a man dismounting from his bicycle and approaching a group of Orthodox Jewish children playing on the sidewalk. He then smacks one of the children in the face, kicking him into the ground. He then throws a child to the ground before repeatedly kicking him. The children fled the scene.

The NYPD told The Jerusalem Post there was an additional victim not recorded in the video. Police are investigating and no arrests have been made, the Jerusalem Post said.

Amid the Israel-Hamas war, antisemitism in the U.S. has spiked by a record 140%, according to figures released by the Anti-Defamation League last month.

Nearly 9,000 incidents of assault, harassment and vandalism — including more than 5,000 in the post-Oct. 7 period — were reported across America last year. The figure not only blew away the record totals from 2022 but outpaced the marks from the previous three years combined. The ADL began tracking relevant data in 1979.

The Anti-Defamation League said there are 24 incidents of anti-Jewish hatred per day in the U.S.

According to the American Jewish Committee, nearly four in five Jews who experience antisemitic harassment don't report it to law enforcement or media, mainly for fear of ongoing harassment.

Information from Jewish News Syndicate was used for this report.