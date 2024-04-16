ADL's Greenblatt to Newsmax: Record Antisemitic Incidents Are a 'Tsunami of Hate'

Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt revealed on Newsmax Tuesday that incidents of antisemitism in the United States have surged to unprecedented levels, describing the current situation as a "tsunami of hate."

In an interview on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren," Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, expressed grave concern over the alarming rise in antisemitic incidents across the United States.

Greenblatt stated, "I will tell you the issues aren't like anything we've ever seen before. ADL has been tracking antisemitic incidents in America since the 1970s. And what we're dealing with today could only be characterized as a tsunami of hate."

According to Greenblatt, the ADL recorded a staggering "8,873 antisemitic acts" last year, more than double the number reported in 2022, which itself had been a "record high."

He emphasized that over the past five years, the organization has witnessed a new record high for antisemitic incidents on four separate occasions. The figure of 8,873 represents an increase of nearly "900% compared to a decade ago," indicating a significant shift in the landscape of hate crimes.

Greenblatt highlighted the pervasive nature of antisemitic sentiments, noting their presence on "college campuses, in public spaces, private workplaces, halls of Congress, and even on the campaign trail." He stressed that the prevalence of anti-Jewish hate has escalated to levels previously unseen, describing it as a "zenith we never wanted to see."

