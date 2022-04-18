Antisemitic Flyers Found in Beverly Hills and Los Angeles During Passover

Antisemitc flyers were distributed in Beverly Hills and Los Angles on Saturday morning, the first day of Passover, the Los Angeles Times reported. The leaflets appear to be linked to similar flyers that were distributed across the region in November and December that begin with the statement, "Every Single Aspect of The Ukraine-Russia War is Jewish," followed by a list of government officials.

Beverly Hills Mayor Lili Bosse shared a photo of the flyer on Twitter and condemned the continuation of hate speech, the LA Times reported.

Previous leaflets had the statement, "Every Single Aspect of the COVID Agenda Is Jewish."

The Beverly Hills Police Department is canvassing the area and collecting all the flyers.

"It's still pretty fresh, we're still figuring out where they all are," said Beverly Hills Police Sgt. Ryan Dolan. "There is no credible threat to people right now."

The leaflets, which were also distributed in Pasadena and other parts of the country such as Texas and North Carolina, coincide with a spate of antisemitic incidents in Southern California, the LA Times reported.

Antisemitic incidents have risen by 40% over the last five years in California, Jeffrey Abrams, regional director of the Anti-Defamation League Los Angeles, said after the May attack. Brian Levin, executive director of the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State, San Bernardino, has said that in 2019, Jewish people were the "top target" of hate crimes in LA, Chicago, and New York.