×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: antisemitic | flyers | beverly hills | passover

Antisemitic Flyers Found in Beverly Hills and Los Angeles During Passover

Beverly Hills sign
Beverly Hills sign. (Phartisan/Dreamstime.com)

By    |   Monday, 18 April 2022 10:55 AM

Antisemitc flyers were distributed in Beverly Hills and Los Angles on Saturday morning, the first day of Passover, the Los Angeles Times reported. The leaflets appear to be linked to similar flyers that were distributed across the region in November and December that begin with the statement, "Every Single Aspect of The Ukraine-Russia War is Jewish," followed by a list of government officials.

Beverly Hills Mayor Lili Bosse shared a photo of the flyer on Twitter and condemned the continuation of hate speech, the LA Times reported.

Previous leaflets had the statement, "Every Single Aspect of the COVID Agenda Is Jewish."

The Beverly Hills Police Department is canvassing the area and collecting all the flyers.

"It's still pretty fresh, we're still figuring out where they all are," said Beverly Hills Police Sgt. Ryan Dolan. "There is no credible threat to people right now."

The leaflets, which were also distributed in Pasadena and other parts of the country such as Texas and North Carolina, coincide with a spate of antisemitic incidents in Southern California, the LA Times reported.

Antisemitic incidents have risen by 40% over the last five years in California, Jeffrey Abrams, regional director of the Anti-Defamation League Los Angeles, said after the May attack. Brian Levin, executive director of the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State, San Bernardino, has said that in 2019, Jewish people were the "top target" of hate crimes in LA, Chicago, and New York.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Antisemitc flyers were distributed in Beverly Hills and Los Angles on Saturday morning, the first day of Passover, the Los Angeles Times reported.
antisemitic, flyers, beverly hills, passover
244
2022-55-18
Monday, 18 April 2022 10:55 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved