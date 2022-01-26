Antisemitic Fliers Found Strewn Across Six States

Hundreds of antisemitic fliers were found strewn across several states, blaming the Jewish people for the ''COVID agenda.''

According to a report from Florida Today, residents of the beachside towns Melbourne Beach and Indialantic om Monday found the fliers encased in plastic bags and weighed down by rocks; more were found in other Florida cities, including Miami and Surfside.

CNN reports that similar fliers were found in California, Colorado, Maryland, Texas and Wisconsin. Denver and San Francisco authorities are investigating the incidents.

''These antisemitic acts and any scare tactics like them have no place in San Francisco,'' the city's mayor, London Breed, wrote in a tweet. ''We have a strong and proud Jewish community in this City, and we will continue to do everything we can to support all of our diverse communities when they are threatened like this.''

The Anti-Defamation League wrote on Twitter that ''these fliers are an attempt to intimidate and harass Jewish communities around the United States. We appreciate the strong condemnation from local leaders and police forces.''

Indialantic Mayor Dave Berkman, who is Jewish, said: ''I had a friend who was out for a walk and he saw [the fliers] all over. At this point, it is freedom of speech, but it keeps happening. It's very disturbing.''