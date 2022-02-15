Anthony Weiner Dodges When Asked If Scandals Changed Him

Former New York Congressman Anthony Weiner this week appeared to avoid a question about whether he is "a different person" following his public downfall after sending sexual messages to a 15-year-old girl.

"I guess the first question that I have is you pled guilty, Anthony, to sending obscene materials to a young girl, 15-year-old girl … you served jail time. Have you changed? Are you a different person?" Fox News host Sean Hannity asked during an interview on Monday.

"Well, I think so," replied Weiner, who recently began a radio show with former Republican New York City mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa, which he was promoting. "I don't think anyone can go through that kind of experience, and I think this is probably true of people who have been through other types of adversity. I don't think you go through that type of experience and don't emerge changed."

Hannity attempted to interject, saying, "Wait a minute. That's an obscure answer — 'I think so.' Either you know in your heart if you changed or you know … if you didn't change.

"Can you assure people, because you're going to now try and draw in an audience, and they're going to want to know if you changed or not. Have you changed?"

Weiner answered, "They can judge for themselves."

He added, "I'm not out to persuade you or anyone else that I've changed. I mean, I am doing a radio show and people can call and ask me questions.

"We did one this past Saturday where people had an opportunity to call in and where Curtis asked me a bunch of questions, and I asked and answered the best I can. But in terms of, like, I'm trying to draw someone, you know, I'm not trying to make someone like me or someone be persuaded of any particular outlook on me.

'We're going to have some conversations about things going on in New York City and other places, and hopefully, people will tune in to the show. But I'm not terribly interested in trying to make them feel any differently about me."