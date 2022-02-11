×
Anthony Weiner and Curtis Sliwa Hosting New Radio Show

Anthony Weiner
Former Congressman Anthony Weiner, D-N.Y., leaves federal court in New York on May 19, 2017 after pleading guilty to one count of sending obscene messages to a minor. (Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 11 February 2022 01:21 PM

Former Democrat Rep. Anthony Weiner will be co-hosting a New York City radio show with Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa, who unsuccessfully ran for mayor as a Republican, according to Page Six.

The show on WABC Radio debuts at 2 p.m. on Saturday. Page Six called it "the oddest coupling in radio history."

Weiner had resigned from Congress, where he represented a New York district for 12 years as a Democrat, in 2011 after tweeting a semi-nude photograph of himself that he'd meant to send to a college student.

He later ran into a similar controversy during his unsuccessful campaign for mayor of New York City in 2013. In 2016, he was accused and later convicted of sending sexual messages to a minor.

Page Six reported that Weiner had been sentenced to 21 months in federal prison.

"I am not going back into public life, I am doing a radio show with a friend of mine,” he told Page Six. “It's not a conscious decision."

He joked: "I have a face for radio, but I don’t know if I have a place in radio as a career. Sometimes it is what it is."

Page Six reported the show, called "The Left vs The Right,"  will give equal time to both conservative and liberal views and will not keep away from Weiner's past troubles.

"There's a lot of water under the bridge," Weiner said. "There have been a lot of opportunities for me to process a lot of stuff. A lot of time has passed. I don't think I would be going on the radio if I didn't think Curtis or listeners would ask tough questions.

"One thing I have learned through this experience: Everybody has tough things. It's a source of commonality for a lot of people in New York. One of the things that both Curtis and I were clear on, there wasn't going to be any subject we would avoid for want of embarrassment."

And Sliwa added: "People are entitled to a second chance. He is trying to get his life back … we don't want to just exile these people. We want to give them redemption, but they have to earn their way back. I think being on the radio he can become a role model for other people who have had major issues in their life."

Newsfront
