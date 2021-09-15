Dr. Fauci Responds to Nicki Minaj's Concern, Says Vaccines Don't Cause Impotence

President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci, responded to popstar Nicki Minaj's concern that COVID-19 vaccines can cause swollen testicles or reproductive issues.

A tweet from journalist Aaron Rupar, shows CNN's Jake Tapper speaking on behalf of Minaj. Tapper spoke to an anecdote Minaj had mentioned about her cousin's friend who received the COVID-19 vaccine and reported impotence and swollen testicles.

Tapper then asked Fauci, according to Business Insider, "Dr. Fauci, is there any evidence that the Pfizer, the Moderna, or the J&J vaccines cause any reproductive issues in men or women?"

"The answer to that Jake is a resounding no. There's no evidence that it happens," Fauci replied.

Fauci then stated that "there is a lot of misinformation...on social media" and the way to counter that is to provide "correct information." Fauci concluded that science is not about one-off anecdotes.

Minaj's original tweet read: "My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied."



