Tags: Vaccines | anthony fauci | nicki minaj | covid | vaccine

Dr. Fauci Responds to Nicki Minaj's Concern, Says Vaccines Don't Cause Impotence

Anthony Fauci speaking at Capitol Hill.
Dr. Anthony Fauci dismissed concerns expressed in a tweet by rapper Nicki Minaj that the COVID-19 vaccine can cause impotence. (J. Scott Applewhite-Pool/Getty Images)
 

Wednesday, 15 September 2021 05:58 AM

President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci, responded to popstar Nicki Minaj's concern that COVID-19 vaccines can cause swollen testicles or reproductive issues.

A tweet from journalist Aaron Rupar, shows CNN's Jake Tapper speaking on behalf of Minaj. Tapper spoke to an anecdote Minaj had mentioned about her cousin's friend who received the COVID-19 vaccine and reported impotence and swollen testicles.

Tapper then asked Fauci, according to Business Insider, "Dr. Fauci, is there any evidence that the Pfizer, the Moderna, or the J&J vaccines cause any reproductive issues in men or women?"

"The answer to that Jake is a resounding no. There's no evidence that it happens," Fauci replied.

Fauci then stated that "there is a lot of misinformation...on social media" and the way to counter that is to provide "correct information." Fauci concluded that science is not about one-off anecdotes.

Minaj's original tweet read: "My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied."


Wednesday, 15 September 2021 05:58 AM
