Fauci: U.S. Leaving 'Full-Blown Pandemic Phase'

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci said this week that he hopes COVID-19 restrictions can end "soon," and noting that the U.S. is "certainly heading out of" the worst phase of the pandemic.

Fauci told the Financial Times on Tuesday, "there is no way we are going to eradicate this virus. But I hope we are looking at a time when we have enough people vaccinated and enough people with protection from previous infection that the COVID restrictions will soon be a thing of the past."

He later said that when a person needs to get a booster shot "will depend on who you are. But if you are a normal, healthy 30-year-old person with no underlying conditions, you might need a booster only every four or five years."

Fauci said, "As we get out of the full-blown pandemic phase of COVID-19, which we are certainly heading out of, these decisions will increasingly be made on a local level rather than centrally decided or mandated. There will also be more people making their own decisions on how they want to deal with the virus."